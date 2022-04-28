Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral co-op agenda, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on topical issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda. The sides highly valued cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, transport, humanitarian and other fields, as well as high-level reciprocal visits. The activities of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached were noted with satisfaction.

The sides also discussed regional issues of mutual interest, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

Amir-Abdollahian has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Iran.

