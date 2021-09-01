Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 31, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Amirabdollahian on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister and wished him success in his activities.

Minister Bayramov stressed the existence of relations based on the principles of friendship and cooperation that have deep historical roots, broad-spectrum bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran, and noted that a number of projects have been successfully implemented by the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and some issues of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Bayramov invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az