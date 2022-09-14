Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov informed his Iranian counterpart about Armenia's large-scale provocations against Azerbaijan, grossly violating the principles of international law and its obligations. He said that 50 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed as a result of these clashes, stressing that in response to this provocation, which threatens the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and the safety of military and civilians, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan took countermeasures.

He said that the Armenian provocation caused serious damage to the peace process, while Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, and attempts are being made to normalize relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian, in turn, noted that the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia causes concern. He added that the territorial integrity and inviolability of the international borders of regional countries is important for Iran.

The Iranian minister also said that his country is in favor of a peaceful settlement of issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia through negotiations, and is ready to provide assistance.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az