Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents meet in Ashgabat

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Ashgabat.

Greeting the President of Iran, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- I am very pleased to see you. Last time we also met here in Turkmenistan, and we are meeting here again. After the last meeting, our relations received a wonderful impetus and began to develop even faster. Reciprocal visits of government members were organized. There has been very good progress on a number of issues, especially in transport, energy and other areas. Therefore, I am confident that after today's meeting, a further impetus will be given to the development of our relations and a common future of our fraternal peoples will be ensured. The common history of our peoples is a wonderful foundation for our relations.

President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said:

- In the name of God, Most Gracious and Most Forgiving. I am also very pleased to meet you. I think that one of the important issues related to the Caspian Sea is that the heads of state of Caspian littoral states meet on a regular basis. Of course, Your Excellency, we have plans for your visit to Tehran and for me to visit Baku. However, our meetings on such platforms also contribute to the development of our relations. The potential of relations between our two countries is greater than what we currently have. I think we have not been able to use the full potential of our relations. I believe that political and economic relations, trade and cultural ties between our two countries can be further developed.

News.Az