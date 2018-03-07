Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish and Georgian FMs to meet in Baku
A four-party meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Georgia is expected to be held in Baku on March 15, Iran’s Embassy in Azerbai
The proposal to hold a four-party meeting in Baku was put forward by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the embassy said.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Baku to take part in the meeting, the embassy added.
