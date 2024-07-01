Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss co-op prospects, situation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a phone call with Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation, international and regional issues, as well as the situation surrounding the Gaza Strip.Bayramov emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible and finding a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Furthermore, the sides discussed work and plans to be implemented within the framework of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), covering 2024–2026.Bayramov informed his Israeli counterpart in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing large-scale reconstruction and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, issues of combating the mine threat, as well as the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.The top Azerbaijani and Israeli diplomats noted that there is an additional opportunity for cooperation between the two countries within the framework of Azerbaijan’s Presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).They also exchanged views on other issues of common interest.

News.Az