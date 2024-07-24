Azerbaijani, Israeli Foreign Ministries discuss bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister, met with Yaakov Blitshtein, Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The meeting included discussions on various aspects of bilateral and multilateral relations, the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, security, high technologies, education, tourism, energy, and transport, as well as the situation in Gaza.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current regional situation during the post-conflict period and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.He noted that Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) offers additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.The parties also exchanged views on other international and regional issues.

