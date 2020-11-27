Azerbaijani, Italian FMs discuss latest situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Italian Foreign Ministry Luigi Di Maio, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region, including the importance of implementing the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 in connection with a complete ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities, and the implementation of a number of issues stemming from the statement, the importance of this statement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, safety and prosperity in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in multilateral formats.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az