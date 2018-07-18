Azerbaijani, Italian presidents meet one-on-one

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcome ceremony in Baku July 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.

During the meeting the presidents hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in the political, economic and other spheres.

They expressed confidence that the Italian president’s official visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties.

The heads of state also exchanged views on bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

