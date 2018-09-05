Azerbaijani, Japanese Foreign Ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by Taro Kono, Foreign Minister of Japan.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov warmly greeted the guest and accompanying delegation and noted the importance of high-level mutual visits in the development of cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry reports.

Expressing his satisfaction with visiting our country, Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono stated his audience and fruitful discussions with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev. T. Kano highlighted that Japan is interested in futher development of relations with Azerbaijan which is located in important geographical location.

Ministers noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Japan based on mutual understanding and respect have been established. They expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral political dialogue and highlighted successful cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries. Furthermore, the sides emphasizing the non-oil sector noted that there are vast opportunities for the development of cooperation in other sectors of economy. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also informed his Japanese counterpart about the TAP and TANAP projects. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed the necessity of streamlining the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan for the development of economic-trade relations.

The Ministers also commended the activities of the parliamentary friendship groups in promotion of friendly ties.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor about the ongoing fundamental reforms in diversification of economy and added that there are attractive conditions for even closer engagement of Japanese companies in the non-oil sector. Talking about the North-South and East-West transport corridors realized with the initiation and active participation of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Japanese companies can also benefit from these transport and logistics projects.

The sides discussed the cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations between the two counties and underlined the importance of partnership in the “GUAM+Japan” format.

It was stressed that teaching of the Japanese language in the Azerbaijani universities, exchange of students, holding the World Judo Championship in September of this year in Baku, organization of mutual cultural programs serve to the development of bilateral humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people contacts. It was also noted that such education, sport and cultural projects events contribute to the development of cooperation in the tourism sphere. The sides also reviewed perspectives of opening direct air passenger flights.

The Ministers exchanged their views on a wide range of regional and international issues. Briefing his counterpart about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the negotiation process with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that unsettled status of the conflict and the illegal presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan constitute serious threat to the regional peace and security. The Minister emphasized that the Armenian forces should be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions with a view of ensuring just and fair peace and enabling political settlement of the conflict.



Taro Kano underlined that Japan supports the peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law. Furthermore, Japanese Minister said that the visa regime for the Azerbaijani citizens had been simplified with the view to improving the people-to-people contacts.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that guided by the norms and principles of international law Japan's support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, as it has been enshrined in the joint GUAM-Japan documents is highly appreciated.

At the meeting the sides changed their views on mutual interest.

After the meeting the ministers made a statement to the press.

News.Az

