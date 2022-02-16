Azerbaijani-Japanese State Commission for Economic Co-op to convene next meeting in autumn

The State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan will hold its 11th meeting in autumn, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

An online preparatory meeting of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan was held with the participation of Vice-President of the Itochu Corporation Yoshihisa Suzuki, Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada, Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, and Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev.

The meeting decided to hold the 11th meeting of the State Commission in autumn 2022.

News.Az