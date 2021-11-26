Azerbaijani, Jordanian think tanks ink MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Middle East Studies Center (MESC) of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The document was signed by AIR Center Chairman of Board Farid Shafiyev and Executive Director of MESC Bayan Al-Omari.

The MoU envisages the preparation of joint scientific and practical consultations, implementation of workshops, research projects, as well as exchange of specialists and other cooperation between the two think tanks.

Operating for more than two years, the AIR Center has signed a memorandum of cooperation with some 30 think tanks from different regions of the world.

News.Az