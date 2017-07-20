Azerbaijani journalism developing, playing big, positive role in society - Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are 156 apartments in the first building, and 255 in the second building."

Azerbaijani journalism is developing and playing a big positive role in the society, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony of presenting apartments to journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day in a newly built building in Baku July 20, AzVision reports.

"I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day which is marked on June 22 and wish them new achievements,” the president said. “On the eve of this great professional holiday, we have gathered for the opening of a new residential building built for journalists.”

“This is the second building,” the president said. "Journalists have been living in the first building for several years. We are going to celebrate the opening of the second building now. There are 156 apartments in the first building, and 255 in the second building.”

“At the same time, we will lay the foundation of the third building,” the president said, adding that 255 apartments are planned to be in the third building.

The president stressed that in a short time apartments are presented to hundreds of journalists and it once again testifies to the state attention paid to the Azerbaijani journalism.

News.Az

News.Az