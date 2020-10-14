Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)
- 14 Oct 2020 11:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153282
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-journalists-come-under-armenian-fire-span-classred-highlightphotospan Copied
The Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani journalists in the village of Duyarli, Tartar district, Trend reports.
A car with the local AZTV channel's сamera crew was shelled, and as a result, driver Namig Gambarov was wounded, and the car was damaged as well.