Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

The Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani journalists in the village of Duyarli, Tartar district, Trend reports.

A car with the local AZTV channel's сamera crew was shelled, and as a result, driver Namig Gambarov was wounded, and the car was damaged as well.

News about - Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)

News about - Azerbaijani journalists come under Armenian fire (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      