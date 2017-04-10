Azerbaijani judo fighters bring home seven European medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani junior judo fighter Mahammad Abdullayev (90 kg) has grabbed a gold medal in the last day of the European Cup tournament, in Czech Republic.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Jafar Akbarli (90 kg) satisfied with bronze, according to AzVision.

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters have grabbed seven medals, including four golds at the European Cup.

The tournament brought together 678 fighters from 31 countries.

