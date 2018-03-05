Azerbaijani judoists win 3 more medals at the European Cup

Azerbaijani judoists win 3 more medals at the European Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Cup in judo among juniors has ended in Turkey's Antalya.

According to Oxu.Az, on the last day of the international tournament Azerbaijani team recorded added three more medals to its assets.

Ibrahim Agakishiyev (81 kg), Yagub Ismayilzade (90 kg) and Togrul Salmanov (90+ kg), having lost in the final only, won a silver medal in the confrontation among cadets.

Thus, at the tournament in Antalya, Azerbaijani judoists won 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.

On the first day of the competition, Vusala Kerimova won a gold medal, and Sabina Aliyeva became a bronze medalist.

News.Az

News.Az