Azerbaijani judoka advances to World Championships final

Azerbaijani judoka Kanan Nasibov has advanced to the final of the World Championships Juniors Individuals 2024, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, News.Az reports.

He secured his spot in the final by defeating Arsen Kadzaev (International Judo Federation) by ippon in the men’s +100 kg weight class.Kanan Nasibov will face Denis Batchaev in the final.

