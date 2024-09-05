Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) has won gold at the European Junior Judo Championship, which is being held in Tallinn.

On the first day of the competition, six Azerbaijani judokas went to the tatami, three of whom made it to the finals. Nizami Imranov won silver.Nizami Imranov started to compete from the second round, defeating Francesco Sampino (Italy) and Serbian Marko Jorgic. In the semifinal, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated French opponent Dijol Zacharie and lost to Nazar Viskova (Ukraine) in the decisive match.Konul Aliyeva also started from the second round, defeating Begumnaz Dogruyol (Türkiye). Defeat over Romania's Laura Bogdan advanced Aliyeva to the semifinals, where she defeated Morgan Annis (France) and, in the final, defeated Zilan Ertem (Türkiye).Besides, Farida Mirzayeva defeated Vodianna Melaniia (Ukraine), but then lost to Summer Shaw (the UK).Khadija Gadashova defeated French Alyssia Poulange and German Lena Djeriou, thus advancing to the quarterfinal, where she lost to Sciacovelli Micaela (Italy) and was defeated by Luca Mamira (Hungary) in the consolation match.Fidan Alizada started with a defeat over Lea Wyss from Liechtenstein, then reached the semifinals by defeating Jevgenija Gajic (Slovenia) and the UK Chloe Link. In this fight, she was stronger than Vanessa Tolea (Romania), reaching the final. In the fight for gold, the Azerbaijani athlete will meet with Nino Loladze (Georgia).Fidan Gasimova was defeated by Hanna Szasz (Hungary) in the first round.

