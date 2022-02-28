Azerbaijani judokas capture 5 medals at Warsaw European Open 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas have won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2022, securing the nation’s third place in the medal standing, News.Az reports.

Judokas Ahmad Yusifov and Ibrahim Aliyev claimed gold medals for Azerbaijan in the 60kg and 66kg weight categories respectively. Judoka Ismayilov Ibrahimov (66 kg) bagged silver, while Imran Yusifov (+100 kg) and Rovshan Aliyev (60 kg) secured bronze medals for the national team.

A total of 13 Azerbaijani judokas tested their strength at the international tournament that brought together sportsmen from 32 countries from February 26 to 27.

The Japanese team became the winner of the Warsaw European Open 2022, followed by Germany.

