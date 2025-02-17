Azerbaijani judokas shine at Baku Grand Slam 2025, winning five medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani judokas impressed at the Baku Grand Slam 2025, securing five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronzes.

Zelim Tckaev claimed the gold in the men’s 81kg category, while Rashid Mammadaliyev earned silver in the 73kg event, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Vusal Galandarzade (73kg), Ahmad Yusifov (60kg), and Elshan Asadov (66kg) each brought home bronze medals, further contributing to the country's success at the tournament.

