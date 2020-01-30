Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2020
- 30 Jan 2020 15:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 145279
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-judokas-to-vie-for-medals-at-fuengirola-cadet-european-cup-2020 Copied
Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2020 to be held in Spain on February 15-16.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 25 judo fighters.
The tournament will bring together nearly 400 judokas from 22 countries.
News.Az