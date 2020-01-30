Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2020

Azerbaijani judokas will test their strength at Fuengirola Cadet European Cup 2020 to be held in Spain on February 15-16.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 25 judo fighters.

The tournament will bring together nearly 400 judokas from 22 countries.

News.Az

News.Az