Azerbaijani judokas win four medals at Coimbra Junior European Cup

Azerbaijani judokas have grabbed four medals, including a gold at Coimbra Junior European Cup 2021 held in Portugal.

The gold medal came from Turan Bayramov in the 60kg weight category, while Eljan Hajiyev (81kg), Ruslan Nasirli (100kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (66kg) took bronze medals of the tournament.


