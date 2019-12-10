Azerbaijani junior athletes win two golds in Tokyo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani junior athletes have won two gold and one silver medals at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions held in Tokyo on December 5-8, Azernews reported.

Azerbaijani trampoline gymnast Magsud Magsudov gained 52,700 points at the final stage and was ranked first among 11-12 years-old gymnasts, leaving two Russian athletes behind.

Another Azerbaijani junior athlete Alexei Karatashev also won a gold medal among tumbling gymnasts aged 11-12 at 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported. Having won a ticket to the finals in the qualification stage with 62,700 points, Karatashev secured the first place in the finals, gaining 31,500 points and leaving behind two British gymnasts.

Azerbaijan also secured a silver medal during the competition thanks to the successful performance of Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov who scored 46,310 points for their synchronized performance among trampoline gymnasts aged 11-12. This was Azerbaijan’s first silver medal in this type of competition, the official website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported.

Selcan Magsudova, who will perform in the adult group next year, was also qualified for the final stage. Competing in the individual program among 15-16 years-old athletes, she showed the fourth best result, just one step behind award and secured the 4th place.

Tofig Aliyev was the 12th in the tumbling competitions of the gymnasts aged 15-16.

Young prospective athletes, despite their short career, performed quite successfully in recent years at both national and international competitions.

Abbasov and Magsudov had won the first and second places respectively during the 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and the 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, held on November 10 as well as in International Trampoline Tournament organized in Vitebsk, Belarus on March 27-29.

Moreover, Abbasov and Magsudov completed the tournament with the Gold (89.675) and Bronze medals (82.965) accordingly in Ajara International Gymnastics Cup, held in Batumi in August, 2018.

All athletes represent the Baku Gymnastics School.

The 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo brought together over 800 gymnasts representing 40 nations, all of them born between 1998 and 2008.

News.Az

News.Az