Azerbaijani karate fighter wins German Premier League

Azerbaijan`s Aykhan Mamayev has won the German Premier League in Leipzig, AzVision reports.

He secured the title thanks to a win over Russian Alexander Aliyev 6-0 in the final bout.

By winning the title, Mamayev cemented his position as the world`s number two karate fighter.

The Premier League featured 1384 fighters from 87 countries.

