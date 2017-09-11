Azerbaijani karate fighter wins German Premier League
11 Sep 2017
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 125207
Sports
Azerbaijan`s Aykhan Mamayev has won the German Premier League in Leipzig, AzVision reports.
He secured the title thanks to a win over Russian Alexander Aliyev 6-0 in the final bout.
By winning the title, Mamayev cemented his position as the world`s number two karate fighter.
The Premier League featured 1384 fighters from 87 countries.
