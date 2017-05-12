Azerbaijani karate fighters win six European medals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani karate fighters have grabbed six medals in the 7th SKDUN European Shotokan Karate Championship & Kohai Cup held in Subotica, Serbia.

Sadi Namazov became the winner of the tournament, while Hasan Guliyev, Rauf Ashrafov, Eshgin Asgarov, Abdulhuseyn Guliyev and Nazim Bayramli claimed the bronze medals, AzVision reports.

The tournament brought together more than 2,000 fighters from 30 countries.

News.Az

