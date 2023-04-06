Azerbaijani, Kazakh companies ink agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan business forum has been held with the support of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) and Kazakhstan's GazTrade state-owned company, News.Az reports.

The forum, held with the participation of official representatives of both countries, Azerbaijani and Kazakh companies signed agreements worth more than $30 million.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serjan Abdikarimov emphasized that the economic relations contributed to the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two countries.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev said that last year the volume of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $262 million. He also noted that there are 1,170 companies with Azerbaijani capital operating in Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chairman of Management Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Rufat Atakishiyev highlighted the measures taken by the Agency to deepen the economic relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Deputy Executive Director at Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan Zohrab Gadirov said that more than 150 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan. He also hailed favorable conditions set for foreign investors in the country.

As part of the forum, more than 20 companies of Kazakhstan participated in B2B meetings within the framework of the trade-economic business mission, with 10 of them manufacturers of food and agricultural products, oil equipment, electrotechnical products, furniture, special work clothes, fertilizers, metal and construction materials, military and special equipment.

News.Az