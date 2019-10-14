Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Council of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku on Monday.

The ministers exchanged their views over various issues of the mutually beneficial cooperation agenda, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

They emphasized the high-level development of bilateral relations. Also, they highlighted the importance of further development of trade between the states.

The importance of further developing cooperation within international organizations was underlined.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Mammadyarov and Interior Minister of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev signed “Protocol on amendments to the Agreement signed on the 2nd October, 2009 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mutual visa exemption for the citizens”.

News.Az

News.Az