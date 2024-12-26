Azerbaijani, Kazakh foreign ministers hold phone talk

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Thursday made a phone call to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Nurtleu expressed his deep sorrow upon learning of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau, Kazakhstan, News.az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The Kazakh minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the friendly and fraternal people of Azerbaijan. He noted that Kazakhstan's emergency agencies had been fully mobilized since the moment of the accident, and a dedicated investigation team had been formed to determine the cause of the crash.Minister Bayramov thanked Minister Nurtleu for the condolences and, in turn, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased Kazakh citizens and to the friendly and fraternal people of Kazakhstan. The Azerbaijani FM also expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan's support.

News.Az