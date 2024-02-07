Azerbaijani, Kazakh foreign ministers hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Vice Premier and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani FM congratulated his colleague on his re-appointment and wished him success in his endeavors.

Hailing the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, FM Jeyhun Bayramov expressed confidence that relationship based on friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity between the two countries will continue to steadily progress.

During the conversation, the FMs also exchanged views on various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the region.

News.Az