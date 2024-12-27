Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents discuss progress of plane crash investigation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 27, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The heads of state expressed their condolences to each other and to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the aircraft carrying citizens of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, News.Az reports.First, President Ilham Aliyev personally thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the ongoing rescue operations. The head of state praised the swift actions of Kazakhstan’s rescuers, who took immediate measures and played an active role in saving the injured passengers. At the same time, the Azerbaijani President also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan's medical personnel for their professional care and attention to the injured, noting that most of the wounded have already returned to Azerbaijan, with some still receiving treatment in Kazakhstan.Furthermore, the President of Azerbaijan noted the solidarity shown by the ordinary citizens of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that their support was another indication of the strong bond between the two brotherly and friendly nations, which is highly valued by the Azerbaijani public.In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that, following the crash, a special commission had been established under his instructions to investigate the incident, and representatives of the "Embraer" company had already arrived in Kazakhstan and are actively participating in the investigation.During the phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the progress of the investigation, assuring each other that the causes of the crash would be fully examined in the ongoing inquiry.

News.Az