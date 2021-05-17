Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Azerbaijani president congratulated the Kazakh head of state on his birthday and wished him the best of health and success in his presidential activity for the prosperity of his country.

The president of Kazakhstan thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully.

