Azerbaijani, Kazakh prime ministers hold phone talk

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Cabinet Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov congratulated Alikhan Smailov on his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The sides praised the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

