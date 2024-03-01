Azerbaijani, Kuwaiti foreign ministers meet in Antalya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Commenting on the current level of Azerbaijan-Kuwait relations, FM Bayramov praised the existing cooperation between the two countries.

The sides noted the wide prospects for cooperation in tourism, culture, trade and other spheres, stressing that in 2024 Azerbaijan and Kuwait will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya expressed Kuwait's readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

FM Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the restoration of the territories liberated from the occupation and the process of the normalization of the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

