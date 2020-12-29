Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday had a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the issues arising from the November 10 trilateral statement and the latest situation in the region.

Minister Kazakbaev expressed satisfaction with the restoration of international law and ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation and also within international organizations.

The parties also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az