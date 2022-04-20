Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents hold one-on-one meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov have held a one-on-one meeting, News.Az reports.

Welcoming his Kyrgyz counterpart in Azerbaijan, President Aliyev expressed confidence that Sadyr Japarov’s visit will be very fruitful and yield good results.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are determined to maintain active interaction in all areas.

“I am confident that your visit will serve to further strengthen our relations. A number of documents will be signed. Of course, I think that the most important of these documents is the Declaration on Strategic Partnership,” said the president, stressing that this document will raise bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

“This is a great achievement. A lot has been done, but much still remains to be done. I am confident that there will be new achievements and new results both within the framework of cooperation in international organizations and in the bilateral format,” he added.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, thanked the Azerbaijani leader for his hospitality and warm welcome.

“I should note that the foundation of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations was laid by an internationally historic figure, your father Heydar Aliyev. Since then, we have enjoyed very good relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan,” the president said, expressing his country’s readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan.

