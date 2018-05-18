Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, APA reports.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed topical issues on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and exchanged views on practical execution of the formerly achieved agreements, as well as prospects of development of the bilateral mutual activity.

