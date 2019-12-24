Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 24, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Kyrgyz President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his activity for the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, and noted that there were good opportunities for the further expansion of cooperation.

News.Az

