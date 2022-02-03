Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center to open in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center of Azerbaijani Language and Culture will be established in Budapest, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Baku, the Azerbaijani minister said appropriate work will be launched in the near future.

News.Az