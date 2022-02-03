Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center to open in Budapest

The Center of Azerbaijani Language and Culture will be established in Budapest, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó in Baku, the Azerbaijani minister said appropriate work will be launched in the near future.


