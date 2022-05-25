Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani lawmakers discuss bill on execution of 2021 state budget

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani lawmakers discuss bill on execution of 2021 state budget

The bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was submitted for discussions at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Wednesday. 

Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili provided information about the document, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Chamber of Accounts are also taking part in the meeting.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      