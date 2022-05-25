Azerbaijani lawmakers discuss bill on execution of 2021 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was submitted for discussions at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili provided information about the document, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Chamber of Accounts are also taking part in the meeting.

