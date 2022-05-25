Azerbaijani lawmakers discuss bill on execution of 2021 state budget
25 May 2022
The bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was submitted for discussions at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Wednesday.
Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili provided information about the document, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Chamber of Accounts are also taking part in the meeting.