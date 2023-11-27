Azerbaijani lawmakers pay working visit to Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their working trip to Mexico, Head of the Milli Majlis Azerbaijan-Mexico Working Group for Inter-parliamentary Relations Jala Aliyeva and MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu have attended a presentation dealing with the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, organized in Tonalá, a city in the state of Jalisco in Mexico.

The Azerbaijani delegation was accompanied by Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico Mammad Talibov, as well as the chairman of the Mexico-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Alberto Viegas and the member of the group Elba Vixil, and well-known Mexican social and political figure, MP Yeidckol Polevnsky, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The event arranged by the Tonala Chamber of Commerce specially for the delegation of Azerbaijan, featured presentations on diversified export and service opportunities offered by the city, as well as video materials prepared in the Azerbaijani language.

The sides also held discussions on a number of issues and highlighted a wide potential for further development of relations between the two countries in economy, trade, investment and other areas.

The parties also expressed their intention to start negotiations over the introduction of Azerbaijani products to the Mexican market, at the same time the entry of Mexican products, especially mining, agricultural and food products into the Azerbaijani market.

Following the presentation, the Azerbaijani delegation viewed the production process of various food products in the plant owned by "Arevalo Group".

