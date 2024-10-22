Azerbaijani lawmakers to observe parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Tashkent to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27 in Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, along with MP Aghalar Valiyev (representing TURKPA), MP Sabina Salmanova (representing CIS PA), and MPs Gaya Mammadov and Azay Guliyev (representing OSCE PA), will assess the election preparations for the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Supreme Assembly) of Uzbekistan.They will examine the conditions at several polling stations, monitor voter turnout during the voting process, and oversee the vote-counting process.The visit will last until October 29.

