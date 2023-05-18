Azerbaijani lawmakers to take part in NATO PA spring session

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Ziyafat Asgarov, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, will take part in the NATO PA spring session on May 19 in Luxembourg, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The delegation includes MPs Siyavush Novruzov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Kamran Bayramov, and Elshan Musayev.

Reports on the reconstruction of transatlantic economic relations and stability, food security and conflicts, the future of NATO's open door policy, and other topics will be heard and relevant decisions will be made at the session.

The visit will end on May 23.

News.Az