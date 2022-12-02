Azerbaijani, Lithuanian FMs discuss bilateral co-op, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on the sidelines of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top diplomats discussed topical issues of the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries and the situation in the region.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Lithuania cooperate in political, economic, educational, humanitarian and other fields.

The importance of mutual visits and political dialogue in the development of relations was emphasized, as well as Azerbaijan's ties with the EU and the work carried out within this framework were discussed.

Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about the new realities which have emerged in the region after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the ongoing restoration and construction work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation at the post-conflict stage, the work to open communications in the region, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan to promote the peace agenda.

Landsbergis hailed the potential for further development of relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of using this potential.

The importance of energy security projects being implemented in the region was emphasized.

The minister also noted that Lithuania supports the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

News.Az