Azerbaijani, Malaysian SMEs mull co-op expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Malaysian Ambassador to the country Yubazlan Bin Yusof.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities for expanding cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the two countries. Orkhan Mammadov expressed interest in cooperation with relevant Malaysian organizations.

They noted the importance of organizing various events and exchanging information in order to develop trade relations and expand business cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az