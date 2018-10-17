Azerbaijani, Malaysian tourism associations sign memorandum of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Kuala Lumpur. The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of AZTA Nahid Baghirov and deputy chairman of MATTA Akil Yusof.

A delegation of the Azerbaijani Tourism Association, representatives of the Malaysia Tourism Board, officials of MATTA, representatives of the public, including travel agencies and media, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Malaysia attended the event, AzerTag reports.

Baghirov said this collaboration will boost mutual tourism exchange and contribute to the development of economic relations between the two countries.

Malaysia recorded a total of 1,035 tourist arrivals from Azerbaijan, an increment of 12.1% in comparison with 2016. The growth trend continued this year with an increase of 18.8% in arrivals in the first four months, bringing the total number of Azerbaijani tourist arrivals to Malaysia to 448 between January and April 2018.

News.Az

