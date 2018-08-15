Azerbaijani manat celebrates its birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today marks the 26th anniversary of the issue of the national currency of Azerbaijan - manat.

According to Oxu.Az, the Azerbaijani manat was issued on August 15, 1992.

The first money issue of the Republic of Azerbaijan was carried in 1992 by the Central Bank of France.

The creation of the National Bank by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan of February 11, 1992 "On the Establishment of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan" and the issue of the national currency in circulation by the decree of the President of July 15, 1992 laid the foundation for the creation and organization of money turnover in the country.

News.Az

News.Az