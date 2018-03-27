Azerbaijani manat falls to euro and ruble

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the exchange rates of foreign currencies to the Azerbaijani manat.

The CBA declared the euro for 27 March at the level of AZN 2.1164 (March 19 – AZN 2.0853), US dollar at the level of AZN 1.7 (stayed without change), the Russian ruble at the level of AZN 0.0298 (AZN 0.0296) and Turkish lira at AZN 0.4284 (AZN 0.4324), Fineko/abc.az reports.

