Azerbaijani manat grows to euro, ruble and lira

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to foreign currencies.

According to Fineko/abc.az, on April 23 the Central Bank of Azerbaijan announced the rate of the manat to euro at AZN 2.0862 (AZN 2.0981 on April 20), US dollar at AZN 1.70 (changeless), Russian ruble at AZN 0.0278 (AZN 0.0279) and Turkish lira at AZN 0.4183 (AZN 0.4202).

News.Az

