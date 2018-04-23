Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani manat grows to euro, ruble and lira

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani manat grows to euro, ruble and lira

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to foreign currencies.

According to Fineko/abc.az, on April 23 the Central Bank of Azerbaijan announced the rate of the manat to euro at AZN 2.0862 (AZN 2.0981 on April 20), US dollar at AZN 1.70 (changeless), Russian ruble at AZN 0.0278 (AZN 0.0279) and Turkish lira at AZN 0.4183 (AZN 0.4202).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      