Azerbaijani martyrs commemorated in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany held an event to commemorate September 27 – Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day.

At the commemorative event held Shekhitlik Mosque (Martyrs Mosque), founded in 1866 in Berlin, the participants observed a minute of silence to honor the blessed memory of Azerbaijani sons who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the embassy told News.Az.

A poster dedicated to the Azerbaijani martyrs was displayed at the event.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany Nasimi Agahyev spoke about the heroism Azerbaijani soldiers and officers showed during the 44-day Patriotic War. The diplomat noted that thanks to the determination and wise leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army managed to liberate the country’s territories from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

Counsellor-Envoy of the Turkish Embassy to Germany Umut Topcuoglu also made a speech at the event.

The event was also attended by Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Germany Ayfer Fulya Yucekok and Consul General of Türkiye in Berlin Rifki Olgun Yucekok, staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin, and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora in Germany.

News.Az