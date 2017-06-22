Azerbaijani martyr’s loan debt issue settled under First VP's instruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The loan debt of Khalig Azizzade, who was killed in the 2016 April battles, to the Para non-banking credit organization (NBCO) has been closed and the relevant documents have already been given to the martyr’s family.

This issue was under direct control of Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, MP Ganira Pashayeva told Trend June 22.

Pashayeva said First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s assistant Anar Alakbarov talked to the martyr’s mother and informed her that Mrs. Aliyeva keeps the families of all the martyrs, including martyr Azizzade’s family, under attention.

“Anar Alakbarov noted that Mehriban Aliyeva has always been attentive to martyrs’ families,” Pashayeva added.

Pashayeva also said she visited the Para NBCO’s office with the martyr’s family.

At the Para NBCO’s office, the martyr’s family was given a document testifying that the loan is closed, the MP added.

News.Az

